25 die in Iran floods
Tehran, April 15 - At least 25 persons were killed in floods and landslides in northwest Iran, an official said on Saturday. At least 18 persons were injured in flood-hit East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Kordestan and Zanjan provinces, Press Tv quoted Esma'eel Najjar, the head of the Crisis Management Organisation, as saying.
