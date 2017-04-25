25 die in Iran floods

25 die in Iran floods

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Tehran, April 15 - At least 25 persons were killed in floods and landslides in northwest Iran, an official said on Saturday. At least 18 persons were injured in flood-hit East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Kordestan and Zanjan provinces, Press Tv quoted Esma'eel Najjar, the head of the Crisis Management Organisation, as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,167 • Total comments across all topics: 280,325,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC