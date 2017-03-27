Zarif says Russia can use Iran's base...

Zarif says Russia can use Iran's bases - on case by case basis'

Tuesday Read more: Tehran Times

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Reuters on Tuesday that Russia could use Iranian military bases to launch air strikes against terrorist groups in Syria on a "case by case basis". "Russia doesn't have a military base , we have good cooperation, and on a case by case basis, when it is necessary for Russians fighting terrorism to use Iranian facilities, we will make a decision," Reuters quoted Zarif as saying.

Chicago, IL

