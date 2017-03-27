Zarif says Russia can use Iran's bases - on case by case basis'
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Reuters on Tuesday that Russia could use Iranian military bases to launch air strikes against terrorist groups in Syria on a "case by case basis". "Russia doesn't have a military base , we have good cooperation, and on a case by case basis, when it is necessary for Russians fighting terrorism to use Iranian facilities, we will make a decision," Reuters quoted Zarif as saying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb 28
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb '17
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|54
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC