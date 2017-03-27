Your View
I would like to share with your readers this letter written to a radio station by a former director of DAIA Jewish umbrella grouping who does not give his name: "I wish to express my disagreement with your recriminatory message against Education Minister Esteban Bullrich for his comments while in Holland referring to the painful death of Anne Frank in the disgraceful context of the Shoah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Buenos Aires Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb '17
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb '17
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|54
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC