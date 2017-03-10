Window Horses director Ann Marie Fleming explores Persian culture with star-studded help
For the breezy, 85-minute film, Vancouver multimedia veteran Ann Marie Fleming joins forces with a dazzling array of guest cartoonists for a delightful tour of Persian culture, allowing for some of its built-in contradictions. These artists work well with her stellar jam session of vocal talents, starting with Sandra Oh as Rosie Ming, a Chinese-Persian Canadian who confronts family history when invited to a poetry festival in Iran.
