Window Horses director Ann Marie Fleming explores Persian culture with star-studded help

For the breezy, 85-minute film, Vancouver multimedia veteran Ann Marie Fleming joins forces with a dazzling array of guest cartoonists for a delightful tour of Persian culture, allowing for some of its built-in contradictions. These artists work well with her stellar jam session of vocal talents, starting with Sandra Oh as Rosie Ming, a Chinese-Persian Canadian who confronts family history when invited to a poetry festival in Iran.

Chicago, IL

