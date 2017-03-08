Vancouver filmmaker Fleming's Stick Girl grows up into riveting Rosie

With her one-line limbs and a dark bob, Stick Girl was like was a minimalist teen Olive Oil in a pink triangle-shaped skirt. She first showed up in short films and webisodes and even an app, but times changed and she grew up into a 20-something woman named Rosie Ming at the centre of the new animated feature film Window Horses that gets its theatrical release on March 10 in Vancouver and Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.