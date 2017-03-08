Vancouver filmmaker Fleming's Stick G...

Vancouver filmmaker Fleming's Stick Girl grows up into riveting Rosie

Read more: Canada.com

With her one-line limbs and a dark bob, Stick Girl was like was a minimalist teen Olive Oil in a pink triangle-shaped skirt. She first showed up in short films and webisodes and even an app, but times changed and she grew up into a 20-something woman named Rosie Ming at the centre of the new animated feature film Window Horses that gets its theatrical release on March 10 in Vancouver and Toronto.

Chicago, IL

