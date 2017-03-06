US confiscation of $1.6b Iran assets in Luxemburg against int'l law

The Central Bank of Iran announced on Tuesday that the US court ruling is contrary to international law and lacks power of enforcement in Luxemburg, IRNA reported. Director General of the Legal Affairs Department in the CBI Ardeshir Fereydouni commented on the US efforts to confiscate $1.6 billion of Iran's assets in Luxemburg and said it is contrary to law and international treaties, lacking power of enforcement there.

