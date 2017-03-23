UN envoy urges Russia, Iran, Turkey to help uphold Syria ceasefire

U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura has written to the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran to urge them to "undertake urgent efforts to uphold the ceasefire regime" in Syria and to smooth the way for peace talks, a statement said on Saturday. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura arrives for a meeting of Intra-Syria peace talks with Syria's opposition delegation at Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 25, 2017.

