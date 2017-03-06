U.N. nuclear chief says confident of U.S. cooperation on Iran deal

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Yukiya Amano addresses a news conference after a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 6, 2017. The chief of the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Monday he was confident following a visit to Washington of "very good cooperation" with the United States on Iran's nuclear deal, despite President Donald Trump's hawkish comments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.