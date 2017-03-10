Two Mid East leaders make no headway ...

Two Mid East leaders make no headway with Putin

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Debka

Two close US allies, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, traveled to Moscow on Thursday and Friday , to press very different cases relating to Syria before Russian President Vladimir Putin. Netanyahu chose to tackle the Russian leader on Iran, although he was recently welcomed at the White House as a close friend of US President Donald Trump and leader of a country strongly supported by the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Debka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb 28 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb '17 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,491,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC