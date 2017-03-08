Tractor Sazi held by Foolad in Iran P...

Tractor Sazi held by Foolad in Iran Professional League

Second-place side Tractor Sazi suffered another blow in the title race when they were held to a goalless draw against Foolad on 24th Week of Iran Professional League at Ahvaz's Ghadir Stadium on Friday. The visitors were reduced to 10-man in the 74th minute when Mehdi Kiani received his second yellow card after a harsh tackle.

