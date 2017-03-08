Time to Call Iran's Revolutionary Guards What They Are: Terrorists
Ever since signs emerged that Trump administration is considering a long-overdue classification of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, the ruling mullahs have gone to work. They put into place a well-known strategy of intimidation and deception aboard, coupled with an absolute iron fist at home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb 28
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb 12
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb 12
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|4
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC