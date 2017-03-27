The Iranian new year celebration of N...

The Iranian new year celebration of Nowruz was organised by Dr Rebecca Ratcliffe and her family

THE family of a British-Iranian mother-of-one, who was imprisoned on spying charges, have held a special celebration to commemorate the anniversary of her departure to Iran. Last March, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her infant daughter Gabriella went to Iran to celebrate the festival of Nowruz with her family living in Tehran.

