The controversy in Iran over a religious-themed Cinema Day stamp

Iran's philatelic bureau, PhilaA Iran, was closed after the release of a stamp showing the Madonna and Child, according to a report Linn's received in early January from Armen Hovsepian of ArmenStamp. The 9,000-rial stamp was issued in 2016 for Cinema Day, which is observed in Iran on Sept.

