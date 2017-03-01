The brickwork inside this beautiful T...

The brickwork inside this beautiful Tehran community center will blow your mind

Kalout Architecture Studio 's Imam Reza Cultural and Religious Complex in Tehran, Iran is a vibrant urban space that locals of all ages and social groups enjoy. To make the building's ethos absolutely clear, the architects built the roof in the form of interlocking fingers, symbolizing "unity and social cohesion".

