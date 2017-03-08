Tehran welcomes China's offer to mediate between Iran, S. Arabia
"Unlike the Saudi regime, Iran appreciates all constructive efforts and has also welcomed the most recent proposal by the Kuwaiti Emir to hold talks for the sake of the region; and following the same policy, Iran welcomes the constructive role of China in this regard," the embassy said in a statement on Friday. The statement further said that the dispute between Tehran and Riyadh is founded on differences of opinions, policies and actions.
