Tehran: Iran calls for peaceful settlement of Karabakh issue

Mehr News Agency, Iran Feb 27 2017 Iran calls for peaceful settlement of Karabakh issue Tehran, 27 February: Iranian foreign ministry spokesman invited the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia to show restraint over escalation of clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh region. Bahram Ghasemi [Bahram Qassemi] stressed the need for pursuing peaceful settlement of disputes through negotiations and dialogue.

