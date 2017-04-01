Tasmanian community steps in to help ...

Tasmanian community steps in to help Iranian student chase engineering dream

An Iranian woman has moved to Australia with the help of the Tasmanian community to pursue her career after constant knockbacks in her home country. Fatima Hosseini, 27, spent four years applying for jobs after graduating in chemical engineering but said she struggled because "men are the breadwinners" in her country.

