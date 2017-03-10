Strip club bouncers caught beating tw...

Strip club bouncers caught beating two drunk customers in sick...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

The sickening video shows the two security guards ramming one of the men headfirst into a brick wall then kicking him as he desperately lay on the ground. His mate is left unconscious on the ground after taking a punch straight to the head before being dragged along a footpath.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb 28 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb '17 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,523 • Total comments across all topics: 279,472,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC