Spotlight on 'inhumane' treatment by Australia catches high-level attention in Iran
The brutal murder of Iranian asylum seeker Reza Barati at the Manus Island detention camp has been dramatised in a new play staged in the Iranian capital Tehran. Simply titled Manus , the script draws on direct quotes from asylum seekers held in Australia's offshore detention camps, and has drawn an audience of high-ranking officials.
