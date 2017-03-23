Rouhani to visit Russia on Monday, details announced
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to pay a formal visit to Russia on Monday, the presidential office said on Friday. Parviz Esmaeili, the president's deputy chief of staff for communications and information, said that the Iranian and Russian senior officials would discuss key bilateral, regional and international issues.
