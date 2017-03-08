Rouhani talks rights as Iran election nears, critic attacks him on economy
President Hassan Rouhani should apologise to the Iranian people if he cannot show that the economy has improved, one of Iran's most prominent hardliners said on Tuesday, setting a battle line for a presidential election in May. Rouhani is opposed by hardliners who resent the nuclear deal he struck with world powers including the United States which lifted economic sanctions and was supposed to boost the economy. Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, the head of the Assembly of Experts, a body that selects Iran's supreme leader, starkly criticised that policy and what he said was Rouhani's failure to improve the economy over his four years in office.
