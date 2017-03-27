Rouhani: Iran, Azerbaijan to launch r...

Rouhani: Iran, Azerbaijan to launch railway construction soon

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Trend

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30 By Farhad Daneshvar - Trend: President Hassan Rouhani said his country in collaboration with Azerbaijan will launch the construction of Rasht-Astara railway in northern Iran soon. He made the remarks upon arrival in the Rasht airport, as part of his provincial visit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb 28 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,587 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC