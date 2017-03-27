Road casualties drop by 7% in Noruz h...

Road casualties drop by 7% in Noruz holidays: Traffic Police chief

Road casualties have decreased by seven percent since the beginning of the holidays in Iran compared to the same period last year, Traffic Police chief said on Wednesday. Some half a million individuals comprising police, health and safety inspectors, and rescue and relief forces have provided the travelers with services since Mar. 15 and would keep on offering the services up until April 4, Mehr news agency quoted Taqi Mehri as saying.

