Review Roundup: Harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani at 92Y

Appearing in his 92Y debut was Iranian-American harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani. Named BBC Music magazine's 2015 Newcomer of the Year, Mr. Esfahani has traveled the globe, from Boston to Beijing, working tirelessly to prove that harpsichord is an instrument for today, not only relevant but even revolutionary.

Chicago, IL

