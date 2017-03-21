Report: Iran accuses Russia of giving Israel codes for Syrian air defenses

Report: Iran accuses Russia of giving...

11 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Kuwaiti daily quotes Iran Defense Ministry source as saying Iran was able to change the codes without Russia's knowledge, enabling Friday's missile launch against Israeli aircraft. Iran has accused Russia of giving the codes for Syria's anti-aircraft missiles to Israel, a senior official in the engineering department of Iran's Defense Department told the Kuwaiti daily Al-Jarida on Monday.

