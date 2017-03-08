Rejecting Purim parallel, Iran speake...

Rejecting Purim parallel, Iran speaker tells Netanyahu to 'read the Torah'

Iran's parliament speaker on Sunday rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comparison of the ancient Persians who sought the annihilation of the Jews in the Purim story to modern-day Iran, advising the Israeli premier to study history and the Jewish Bible. In an address to parliament on Sunday, which coincided with the Purim holiday, Iranian Speaker Ali Larijani said in Tehran that "apparently, [Netanyahu] is neither acquainted with history, nor has read the Torah," according to Iranian media reports.

