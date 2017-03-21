Quake shakes Iran's Bam
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A 4.3 magnitude quake shook Bam, a city east of Kerman Province in Iran, at 02:13 local time on Tuesday, IRNA reported. Bam in Iran's southeastern province of Kerman witnessed a strong quake in December 2003, which killed 31,000 people.
