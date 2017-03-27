OPEC daily basket price down

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $48.26 a barrel on March 24, compared with $48.35 the previous day, according to the cartel's website. The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend , Girassol , Oriente , Rabi Light , Iran Heavy , Basra Light , Kuwait Export , Es Sider , Bonny Light , Qatar Marine , Arab Light , Murban and Merey .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.