OPEC basket price down

OPEC basket price down

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, March 23 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $48.28 a barrel on March 22, compared with $49.23 the previous day, according to the cartel's website. The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend , Girassol , Oriente , Rabi Light , Iran Heavy , Basra Light , Kuwait Export , Es Sider , Bonny Light , Qatar Marine , Arab Light , Murban and Merey .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb 28 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,156 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC