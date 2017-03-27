More Iranians seeking to run in municipal elections in May
In this Sunday, March 26, 2017 photo, hopeful candidates for municipal elections, fill out official documents to register on the last day of registration, at the governorate building, in Tehran, Iran. Iran's state TV is reporting that a significantly higher number of Iranians have registered seeking to run in the municipal elections next month.
