Made in Iran: Patriotic sentiments vs. consumer trust

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Ahead of Nowruz holidays marking the beginning of the new Iranian calendar year, hopes have flared up inside the country that an appeal to nationalism would help made-in-Iran products recover lost ground. Responding to the official calls, a group of Iranians alongside with media outlets have joined a campaign to back domestic production as the officials are looking inward to change the consumption habits of the nation, accustomed to purchasing a wide range of foreign products, aimed at helping the country's depressed economy to climb out of the deep recession.

