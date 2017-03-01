Letter from Tehran: Trump "the bazaari"
The Iranian Parliament just hosted its annual conference on Palestine and, among the dignitaries -- that included Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani -- and the 700 foreign guests from more than 50 countries was Asia Times columnist Pepe Escobar. The art of the deal, when practiced for 2,500 years, does lead to the palace of wisdom.
