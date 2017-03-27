ISIS releases video, threatening Iran
The Islamic State group threatened Iran for its role in the region's conflicts, in a rare Farsi-language propaganda video released on Monday. The 36-minute video, entitled "The Farsi Land: from Yesterday till Today", was issued through ISIS's social media channels from Diyala province in neighboring Iraq.
