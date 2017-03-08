Iran's sovereignty over three islands...

Iran's sovereignty over three islands 'undeniable': Foreign Ministry

5 hrs ago

Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Iran's sovereignty over the three islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb is "undeniable" and "permanent". The response by the Foreign Ministry came in response to claims by the Arab League about the ownership of the three Iranian islands.

Chicago, IL

