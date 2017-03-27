Iran's Korean Nuclear Backdoor

Iranian President Hasan Rouhani shakes hands with Kim Yong Nam, a top North Korean leader, meeting in Teheran in 2013 This analysis argues that Iran is steadily making progress towards a nuclear weapon and is doing so via North Korea. While the Vienna Nuclear Deal reached in 2015 is focused on preventing the development of nuclear weapons in Iran, its restrictions are looser with regard to related delivery systems and to the transfer of nuclear technology by Iran to other countries.

