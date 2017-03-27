Iranians, Engines of US University Re...

Iranians, Engines of US University Research, Wait in Limbo

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

In this April 6, 2016, file photo, Iranian students prepare their robots during the international robotics competition, RoboCup Iran Open 2016, in Tehran, Iran. Universities in the U.S. say President Donald Trump's revised travel ban would block hundreds of graduate students who play key roles in research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,502 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC