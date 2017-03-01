Iranians celebrate 2nd Oscars win for Farhadi
Hundreds of Iranians gathered Friday at Tehran Cinema Museum to celebrate Asghar Farhadi's recent Academy Awards win for best foreign language film. In his short speech, Farhadi said the film was not a pre-planned project but, he added, " was not supposed to be made at all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb 28
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb 12
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb 12
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|4
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC