Iranian sniper embedded in Iraqi militia killed near Mosul

Photo 1: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps member Ali-Asqar Karimi holding Islamic State flag in what appears to be Iraq, posted on social media on February 27. A casket carrying the body of an Iranian sniper killed in combat in Iraq on February 25 was received in Tehran three days ago. An Islamic State mortar killed Ali-Asqar Karimi near Mosul, according to a colleague.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Long War Journal.