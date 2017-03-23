Iranian President Rouhani Visits Moscow To Meet With Putin

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is beginning a two-day visit to Russia on March 27 and will meet with President Vladimir Putin the following day. The trip is expected to be the Iranian leader's last foreign journey before scheduled elections in his country on May 19. Iranian state-run IRNA news agency said Rouhani and Putin have met at least eight times previously -- in Tehran, the Russian city of Ufa, and at third-country events.

