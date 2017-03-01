Iranian general claims homemade fight...

Iranian general claims homemade fighter ready to fly

21 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, center, listens to an unidentified pilot during a ceremony to unveil Iran's newest fighter jet, the Qaher-313, in Tehran, Iran, February 2, 2013 An Iranian general claimed that work on his country's homemade fighter plane is complete and it is now ready for testing , the Iranian semi-official news agency Fars reported Sunday. General Hossein Dehqan said that final stages of production of the Qaher F-313 fighter are complete, but gave no further details.

