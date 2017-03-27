Iranian Embassy fetes Nowruz, new investments
A table full of adornments -- including the Quran, lit candles, an oval mirror, green wheat sprouts and glittering coins -- brightened the ambiance at the Iranian Embassy last week. The ornaments were the centerpiece of the embassy's Nowruz celebration, Iran's primordial festival marking the onset of spring, which is observed annually on the first day of the Iranian calendar on March 21. For the diplomatic mission, the festivities were even more meaningful this year, as Iran cast off the yoke of international sanctions following the historic 2015 nuclear deal and more investment is flowing into the Middle East powerhouse.
