Iranian Embassy fetes Nowruz, new inv...

Iranian Embassy fetes Nowruz, new investments

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

A table full of adornments -- including the Quran, lit candles, an oval mirror, green wheat sprouts and glittering coins -- brightened the ambiance at the Iranian Embassy last week. The ornaments were the centerpiece of the embassy's Nowruz celebration, Iran's primordial festival marking the onset of spring, which is observed annually on the first day of the Iranian calendar on March 21. For the diplomatic mission, the festivities were even more meaningful this year, as Iran cast off the yoke of international sanctions following the historic 2015 nuclear deal and more investment is flowing into the Middle East powerhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb 28 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,629 • Total comments across all topics: 279,862,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC