Iran warns Turkey against abusing humanitarian issues for politics

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi slammed recent remarks by Turkish PM and his deputy on migrants and described them as strange, Mehr News Agency reports. "Unfortunately, the meddling, trouble-making and baseless remarks by Turkish officials about their neighboring countries continue, and they try to justify their interfering and expansionist policies through blaming others and repeating their fictitious claims," said Ghasemi on Sunday, March 26 evening about the recent remarks of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.