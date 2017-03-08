Iran vows countermeasure against U.S....

Iran vows countermeasure against U.S. visa ban

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for European and American Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, said that Iran will counter the U.S. visa ban against the Iranians, Tehran Times daily reported on Wednesday. "Our earlier countermeasure against Trump's order is still in place," Takht-Ravanchi said, adding that "There is no need for a new decision."

