Iran tells UN: 8 million hectares of land in Iraq are hotspots of dust storms

In a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres dated a few days ago Iran informed the international body that 8 million hectares of land in Iraq are hotspots of dust storms which hit Iran once in a while. "Estimates indicate that approximately 2.5 million hectares of hotspots are located within Iran while Iraq alone has an estimated hotspots of about 8 million hectares topped with similar order of magnitude from other states in and around the Persian Gulf region," the letter, co-written by Iran's Department of Environment Chief Masoumeh Ebtekar and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, stated.

