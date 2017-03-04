Iran suspends prison term of son of dissident cleric

TEHRAN, Iran - Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency is reporting that the country's judiciary has suspended the prison term of the son of a late dissident cleric. The Saturday report says the six-year prison term of Ahmad Montazeri, son of Ayatollah Hossein Ali Montazeri, was suspended after approval by the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following a request by a top cleric.

