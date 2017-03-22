Iran Strongly Denounces London Terrorist Attack
In a statement released on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi deplored such terrorist attacks as "inhumane" and offered his deep condolences to the British people as well as the bereaved families of victims.
