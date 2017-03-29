Iran steps up support for Shiite ally in Yemen proxy war
Iran is sending advanced weapons and military advisers to Yemen's rebel Houthi movement, stepping up support for its Shiite ally in a civil war whose outcome could sway the balance of power in the Middle East, regional and Western sources say. Iran's enemy Saudi Arabia is leading a Sunni Arab coalition fighting the Houthis in the impoverished state on the tip of the Arabian peninsula - part of the same regional power struggle fueling the war in Syria.
