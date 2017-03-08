Iran sentences 2 sect leaders to death
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iran has sentenced to death a man and a woman who it says had created a new sect, Tasnim news agency reported March 12. According to Tehran Prosecutor General Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi, the two were luring people into their sect which was about "sexual perversion." "They were charged with corruption on earth and sentenced to death.
