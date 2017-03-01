Iran, Saudi Arabia likely to clinch h...

Iran, Saudi Arabia likely to clinch hajj agreement

22 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Following months of negotiations between the Islamic Republic and Saudi Arabia about hajj, the two sides might be on the verge of reaching an agreement, ending what has become a source of discord between the two Middle-Eastern countries. Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia was strained after thousands of people, many of them Iranians, died in a stampede at the 2015 hajj rituals, when two large masses of pilgrims converged at a crossroads during the symbolic ceremony of the stoning of Satan in Jamarat.

