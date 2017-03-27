Iran, Russian presidents vow continued cooperation

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the end of their talks at Kremlin palace on Tuesday attended a joint press conference and underlined expansion of all-out cooperation in various fields, IRNA reported. During the press conference, President Putin said expansion of Tehran-Moscow cooperation on regional issues help prepare ground for declaring ceasefire in Syria.

